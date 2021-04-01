Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We tracked antisemitic incidents in Australia over four years. This is when they are most likely to occur

By Matteo Vergani, Senior research fellow, Deakin University
Dan Goodhardt, Casual Research, Deakin University
Our research tried to identify patterns linking antisemitic incidents to particular dates, local trends or global events. The aim was to be better prepared to counter them.


© The Conversation -


