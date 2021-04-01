Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is that a good egg? How chocolate makers rate on social and environmental measures

By John Dumay, Professor - Department of Accounting and Corporate Governance, Macquarie University
James Guthrie, Distinguished Professor of Accounting, Macquarie University
Easter is the biggest chocolate-buying time of the year. But who’s really paying for the cost of that chocolate?

The second annual report on the social and environmental performance of the world’s major chocolate makers show human exploitation and environmental degradation continue to be key ingredients in many chocolate products.

It is a collaboration between five advocacy groups – Be…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


