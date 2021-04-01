Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Britain's betting on buses – but how far will boosting services reduce carbon emissions?

By Enrica Papa, Reader in Transport Planning, University of Westminster
Peter White, Emeritus Professor of Public Transport Systems, University of Westminster
A move to “make buses the transport of choice, reducing the number of car journeys and improving quality of life for millions” has been launched as part of a national bus strategy in the UK. It seeks to make bus services more reliable and affordable to get people out of the cars that still dominate transport in the country.

But to what degree can such changes convince people to ditch their cars and rely on a sector that in many parts of the country has been neglected for years? Can boosting bus…


