Human Rights Observatory

Google's union of activists highlights the need for ethical engineering

By Marcel O'Gorman, Professor of English Language and Literature; University Research Chair & Founding Director, Critical Media Lab, University of Waterloo
The new Alphabet Workers Union is making clear that changes must be put in place, both in education and on the job, to allow engineers to start taking responsibility for the social impact of their work.


© The Conversation -


