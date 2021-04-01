Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Too much sitting is bad for you — but some types are better than others

By Wuyou Sui, Postdoctoral fellow, Behavioural Medicine Lab, School of Exercise Science, Physical & Health Education, University of Victoria
Harry Prapavessis, Professor, Kinesiology, Western University
Too much time sitting is linked to health risks, and also to lower quality of life. But in some contexts, such as reading, playing an instrument or socializing, sitting had positive associations.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


