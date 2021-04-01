Too much sitting is bad for you — but some types are better than others
By Wuyou Sui, Postdoctoral fellow, Behavioural Medicine Lab, School of Exercise Science, Physical & Health Education, University of Victoria
Harry Prapavessis, Professor, Kinesiology, Western University
Too much time sitting is linked to health risks, and also to lower quality of life. But in some contexts, such as reading, playing an instrument or socializing, sitting had positive associations.
- Thursday, April 1st 2021