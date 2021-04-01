Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Papua New Guinea’s Universal Periodic Review

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A boy and a woman at a bus stop in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, November 17, 2018. © 2018 Alexander Miridonov/Kommersant/Sipa USA via AP Images The Papua New Guinea government has failed to live up to commitments on women’s rights, children’s rights, and police accountability, Human Rights Watch said in a recent submission to the United Nations Human Rights Council. Papua New Guinea’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of its human rights situation before the council has been scheduled for November 2021. “Papua New Guinea has made big promises to the UN, but failed…


© Human Rights Watch -


