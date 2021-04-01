Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greece: Lead Contamination Threat to Migrants Unresolved

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Authorities removing soil on January 25, 2021.  © 2021 DunyaCollective Dozens of families are still accommodated in areas of a migrant camp in Lesbos where soil testing showed elevated lead levels two months after the Greek government confirmed that the areas were contaminated, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities have yet to conduct comprehensive soil testing inside the camp in the highest-risk areas to assess the extent of contamination. The Greek government has known the risks since at least December 2020, when test results confirmed lead contamination…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


