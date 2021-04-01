Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Taliban Target Journalists, Women in Media

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Afghan journalists film at the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Rahmat Gul (New York) – Taliban forces are deliberately targeting journalists and other media workers, including women, in Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch said today. Threats and attacks against journalists across the country have increased sharply since talks began between the Afghan government and the Taliban, heightening concerns about preserving freedom of expression and the media in any peace settlement. Human Rights Watch found that Taliban…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ What COVID-19 vaccine side effects might I expect?
~ Britain's betting on buses – but how far will boosting services reduce carbon emissions?
~ NFTs: why digital art has such a massive carbon footprint
~ COVID vaccine weekly: encouraging results for children and pregnant women
~ Suez Canal blockage: how cargo ships like Ever Given became so huge, and why they're causing problems
~ Zaha Hadid: even more than her buildings, it's her mind that left its mark
~ In gun debate, both sides have evidence to back them up
~ Google's union of activists highlights the need for ethical engineering
~ Too much sitting is bad for you — but some types are better than others
~ Why Pakistani students benefit the most from going to university
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter