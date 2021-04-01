Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

North Macedonia forced to re-edit Eurovision music video following nationalist rage

By Metamorphosis Foundation
Share this article
North Macedonia's nationalists have weighed a campaign against singer Vasil Garvanliev for "spreading Bulgarian propaganda" -- as two frames in the original video showed an artwork with the colors of the Bulgarian flag.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Sleeping octopuses might experience fleeting dreams – new study
~ How to keep Kenyan children in school longer: it's not only about money
~ Westminster steps in after Northern Ireland fails to comply with abortion law change – how it happened
~ Music festivals will be very different in summer 2021 – here's what to expect
~ A new force of nature? The inside story of fresh evidence from Cern that's exciting physicists – podcast
~ Move over, corn and soybeans: The next biofuel source could be giant sea kelp
~ White mobs rioted in Washington in 1848 to defend slaveholders' rights after 76 Black enslaved people staged an unsuccessful mass escape on a boat
~ Christian nationalism is a barrier to mass vaccination against COVID-19
~ Poorer and minority older adults are suspicious of the US health care system – a new study shows why
~ What side effects might I expect from the COVID-19 vaccines?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter