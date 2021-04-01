Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Westminster steps in after Northern Ireland fails to comply with abortion law change – how it happened

By Claire Pierson, Lecturer in Politics, University of Liverpool
Share this article
Abortion was decriminalised in Northern Ireland in October 2019. In March the following year, the legal framework was in place to provide terminations. A year later, though, it hasn’t happened. The Department of Health in Northern Ireland hasn’t provided a clear plan to commission permanent abortion services that would ensure provision would be budgeted for and available throughout all of Northern Ireland.

Now Westminster has had to intervene…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sleeping octopuses might experience fleeting dreams – new study
~ How to keep Kenyan children in school longer: it's not only about money
~ Music festivals will be very different in summer 2021 – here's what to expect
~ A new force of nature? The inside story of fresh evidence from Cern that's exciting physicists – podcast
~ Move over, corn and soybeans: The next biofuel source could be giant sea kelp
~ White mobs rioted in Washington in 1848 to defend slaveholders' rights after 76 Black enslaved people staged an unsuccessful mass escape on a boat
~ Christian nationalism is a barrier to mass vaccination against COVID-19
~ Poorer and minority older adults are suspicious of the US health care system – a new study shows why
~ What side effects might I expect from the COVID-19 vaccines?
~ How Black poets and writers gave a voice to 'Affrilachia'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter