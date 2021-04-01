Music festivals will be very different in summer 2021 – here's what to expect
By Nick Davies, Lecturer and Programme Leader, BA International Tourism and Events Management, Glasgow Caledonian University
Daniel Baxter, Lecturer and Programme Leader MSc International Tourism and Events Management, Glasgow Caledonian University
Live events are set to make a welcome return as the UK moves out of lockdown in the coming months. Parklife and Wireless are the latest events to confirm that they will go ahead this year, both for September, in Manchester and London respectively. Wireless has yet to announce artists, but Parklife’s bill includes rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Dave, and electronic stars…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 1st 2021