Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

White mobs rioted in Washington in 1848 to defend slaveholders' rights after 76 Black enslaved people staged an unsuccessful mass escape on a boat

By Michael David Cohen, Research Professor of Government, American University
Share this article
Riots by proslavery forces raged for three days in the nation's capital after the capture of a ship bearing fugitive enslaved people. The president, a slaveowner himself, tried to calm the city.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sleeping octopuses might experience fleeting dreams – new study
~ How to keep Kenyan children in school longer: it's not only about money
~ Westminster steps in after Northern Ireland fails to comply with abortion law change – how it happened
~ Music festivals will be very different in summer 2021 – here's what to expect
~ A new force of nature? The inside story of fresh evidence from Cern that's exciting physicists – podcast
~ Move over, corn and soybeans: The next biofuel source could be giant sea kelp
~ Christian nationalism is a barrier to mass vaccination against COVID-19
~ Poorer and minority older adults are suspicious of the US health care system – a new study shows why
~ What side effects might I expect from the COVID-19 vaccines?
~ How Black poets and writers gave a voice to 'Affrilachia'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter