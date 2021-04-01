Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Poorer and minority older adults are suspicious of the US health care system – a new study shows why

By Marc Cohen, Clinical Professor of Gerontology, University of Massachusetts Boston
Jane Tavares, Research Fellow, LeadingAge LTSS Center, University of Massachusetts Boston
Just over two weeks before she died of complications from COVID-19 in December 2020, Dr. Susan G. Moore recorded a smartphone video from her bed in an Indiana hospital. In the recording, which went viral, the Black physician accused a white doctor of letting racial bias affect his medical decisions, from evading her requests for a CT scan, to playing down her pain complaints and refusing to prescribe additional narcotic painkillers.

“He made me feel like I was a drug addict,” Moore,…


© The Conversation


