Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How can all schools safely reopen?

By Brandon Guthrie, Assistant Professor of Global Health and Epidemiology, University of Washington
Share this article
The question of when and how to open schools for full in-person learning in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most consequential the U.S. currently faces. A wealth of evidence suggests that schools can provide in-person instruction with a very low level of risk when safety protocols are successfully…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sleeping octopuses might experience fleeting dreams – new study
~ How to keep Kenyan children in school longer: it's not only about money
~ Westminster steps in after Northern Ireland fails to comply with abortion law change – how it happened
~ Music festivals will be very different in summer 2021 – here's what to expect
~ A new force of nature? The inside story of fresh evidence from Cern that's exciting physicists – podcast
~ Move over, corn and soybeans: The next biofuel source could be giant sea kelp
~ White mobs rioted in Washington in 1848 to defend slaveholders' rights after 76 Black enslaved people staged an unsuccessful mass escape on a boat
~ Christian nationalism is a barrier to mass vaccination against COVID-19
~ Poorer and minority older adults are suspicious of the US health care system – a new study shows why
~ What side effects might I expect from the COVID-19 vaccines?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter