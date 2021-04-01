Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An Egyptian woman who dared: the Nawal El Saadawi I knew

By Omnia Amin, Professor, Zayed University
She believed that writing is an act of speaking the truth, an act of courage, that must serve the people and not those in power.


© The Conversation -


