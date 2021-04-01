Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Child mental health: how acting out during COVID can be a coping mechanism, and what parents can do to help

By Wendy Sims-Schouten, Associate Professor Childhood Studies, University of Portsmouth
Over the past decade resilience has become a societal buzzword, both a personality trait to foster and miracle drug that can heal all wounds and right all wrongs. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, it has been the lens through which children and young people’s ability to cope – or not - has been assessed.

As children continue to deal with anxiety about the virus, not to mention school closures and the wider…


© The Conversation


