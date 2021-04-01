Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sleeping octopuses might experience fleeting dreams - new study

By Alexandra Schnell, Research Fellow in Behavioural Ecology, Darwin College, University of Cambridge
A couple of years ago an octopus named Heidi was filmed changing colours as she slept. The footage shows her flickering from a ghostly shade of white to yellow and then turning a deep shade of burgundy before morphing into a mottled green pattern.

The video went viral. Millions were instantly mesmerised by Heidi in her slumber, particularly because the narrator speculates that she’s having a vivid dream – dreaming that she’s hunting and eating a crab, like a snoozing dog chasing “dream rabbits”.

Was…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


