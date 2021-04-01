Tolerance.ca
'Easter is good to go': Brisbane lifts lockdown but we still don't know how hospital workers were infected

By Hassan Vally, Associate Professor, La Trobe University
If we want to prevent lockdowns in the future, we need to know what happened at the Brisbane hospital at the centre of these recent clusters. And we just don't have the facts yet.


