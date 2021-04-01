Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

4 ways Australia's COVID vaccine rollout has been bungled

By Stephen Duckett, Director, Health Program, Grattan Institute
Share this article
Australia’s vaccine rollout has so far been overhyped and under-delivered.

The first announcement, in August last year — that Australia had negotiated vaccine deals — set the tone for the rollout of “announceables”. Within hours, this initial announcement unravelled as it became clear it wasn’t a “deal”, but in fact a letter of intent.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ We know how to cut off the financial valve to Myanmar's military. The world just needs the resolve to act
~ Pentagon tags Catholics as extremists
~ Muslim Brotherhood, the arbiter of Israeli policy
~ 'Easter is good to go': Brisbane lifts lockdown but we still don't know how hospital workers were infected
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Linda Burney on the treatment of Indigenous Women
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on a cabinet reshuffle and the ALP National Conference
~ Retirees, holidaymakers, alternative lifestyles, the UK strain: why Byron Bay's COVID situation is so concerning
~ An Australian 'space command' could be a force for good — or a cause for war
~ ‘A day without internet is a day in the dark’: The Gambia's growing digital divide
~ Without crowds, football teams still have a home advantage – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter