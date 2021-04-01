Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We know how to cut off the financial valve to Myanmar's military. The world just needs the resolve to act

By Jonathan Liljeblad, Senior Lecturer, Australian National University
The international community has gained a much greater understanding of the Myanmar military’s transnational revenue streams. Targeted sanctions can work if the world just follows the money.


© The Conversation -


