Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on a cabinet reshuffle and the ALP National Conference

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

This week Michelle and Paddy discuss Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s cabinet reshuffle, an attempt to be seen as taking action of the problems presented by cabinet ministers Christian Porter and Linda Reynolds - despite the ongoing problem of disgraced MP Andrew Laming. The pair also discuss the ALP National Conference, some of the policy announcements, and the differences this year due to the virtual nature of the conference.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pentagon tags Catholics as extremists
~ Muslim Brotherhood, the arbiter of Israeli policy
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Linda Burney on the treatment of Indigenous Women
~ Retirees, holidaymakers, alternative lifestyles, the UK strain: why Byron Bay's COVID situation is so concerning
~ An Australian 'space command' could be a force for good — or a cause for war
~ ‘A day without internet is a day in the dark’: The Gambia's growing digital divide
~ Without crowds, football teams still have a home advantage – new study
~ Just add (mantle) water: new research cracks the mystery of how the first continents formed
~ 7 ways to make Easter safe and inclusive for children with food allergies
~ Humpback whales may have bounced back from near-extinction, but it's too soon to declare them safe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter