Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Humpback whales may have bounced back from near-extinction, but it's too soon to declare them safe

By Olaf Meynecke, Research Fellow in Marine Science, Griffith University
Share this article
Australia is considering removing humpback whales from the threatened species list after their numbers rebounded in recent decades. But the mammals face new threats.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Without crowds, football teams still have a home advantage – new study
~ Just add (mantle) water: new research cracks the mystery of how the first continents formed
~ 7 ways to make Easter safe and inclusive for children with food allergies
~ Yes, politicians need to change the way they treat women. But so, too, do some in the media
~ Chocolate's secret ingredient is the fermenting microbes that make it taste so good
~ Did racism kill Jackie Robinson?
~ How to cope with pandemic fatigue by imagining metaphors
~ Most trans and non-binary youth are supported and healthy despite stigma and discrimination
~ COVID-19 vaccines are a victory for public research, not 'greed' and 'capitalism'
~ How coronavirus has changed the world of sports reporting – and made the job harder
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter