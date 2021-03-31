Most trans and non-binary youth are supported and healthy despite stigma and discrimination
By Elizabeth Saewyc, Director & Professor, School of Nursing, University of British Columbia
Ace Chan, PhD Student, School of Population and Public Health & Research Assistant, Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Research Centre, University of British Columbia
Ashley B. Taylor, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Research Centre, University of British Columbia
We need to commit to creating safe and inclusive environments for trans and non-binary youth, because when they have those supportive environments, they thrive.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 31, 2021