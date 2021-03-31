Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Most trans and non-binary youth are supported and healthy despite stigma and discrimination

By Elizabeth Saewyc, Director & Professor, School of Nursing, University of British Columbia
Ace Chan, PhD Student, School of Population and Public Health & Research Assistant, Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Research Centre, University of British Columbia
Ashley B. Taylor, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Research Centre, University of British Columbia
We need to commit to creating safe and inclusive environments for trans and non-binary youth, because when they have those supportive environments, they thrive.


© The Conversation -


