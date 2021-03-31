Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 vaccines are a victory for public research, not 'greed' and 'capitalism'

By David Whyte, Professor of Socio-legal Studies, University of Liverpool
Share this article
The development of the COVID-19 vaccines is part of a vast system of public subsidies and universities, not corporate ambition.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How coronavirus has changed the world of sports reporting – and made the job harder
~ Suez canal: what the 'ditch' meant to the British empire in the 19th century
~ Five words that don’t mean what you think they do
~ Without crowds, football teams still have a home advantage: new study
~ Saudi Arabia: Alleged Child Offender on Death Row
~ Côte d’Ivoire: ICC confirmation of Gbagbo and Blé Goudé acquittal another disappointment for victims of post-election violence
~ Joint call for Brazzaville journalist’s release
~ The US just set ambitious offshore wind power targets – what will it take to meet them?
~ City dwellers gained more access to public spaces during the pandemic – can they keep it?
~ What can you do with unwanted holy cards and Grandma's religious statues? Well, that depends
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter