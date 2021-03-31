Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Suez canal: what the 'ditch' meant to the British empire in the 19th century

By Jonathan Parry, Professor of Modern British History Director of Studies in History and Politics, Pembroke College, University of Cambridge
Share this article
The week-long blockage of the Suez canal by the Ever Given container ship has reminded us that the canal, though immensely important to the world’s commerce, is also very vulnerable.

Since its completion in 1869, it has symbolised global interconnectedness. But it has also demonstrated how fears, rivalries and bottlenecks…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID-19 vaccines are a victory for public research, not 'greed' and 'capitalism'
~ How coronavirus has changed the world of sports reporting – and made the job harder
~ Five words that don’t mean what you think they do
~ Without crowds, football teams still have a home advantage: new study
~ Saudi Arabia: Alleged Child Offender on Death Row
~ Côte d’Ivoire: ICC confirmation of Gbagbo and Blé Goudé acquittal another disappointment for victims of post-election violence
~ Joint call for Brazzaville journalist’s release
~ The US just set ambitious offshore wind power targets – what will it take to meet them?
~ City dwellers gained more access to public spaces during the pandemic – can they keep it?
~ What can you do with unwanted holy cards and Grandma's religious statues? Well, that depends
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter