Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five words that don’t mean what you think they do

By Simon Horobin, Professor of English Language and Literature, University of Oxford
Share this article
Articles of this kind usually assert that a word’s correct meaning lies in its earliest uses, while later developments are corruptions. Disinterested doesn’t mean “not interested” but “impartial” they complain. Decimate must refer to the destruction of precisely one-tenth of something they protest. Fulsome can only mean “insincere” rather than “very full” they cry.

While this may seem logical enough, in some cases it doesn’t quite work. Here we apply the principle of earliest meaning to five common words and we get some rather unexpected results.

1. Pretty


This…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID-19 vaccines are a victory for public research, not 'greed' and 'capitalism'
~ How coronavirus has changed the world of sports reporting – and made the job harder
~ Suez canal: what the 'ditch' meant to the British empire in the 19th century
~ Without crowds, football teams still have a home advantage: new study
~ Saudi Arabia: Alleged Child Offender on Death Row
~ Côte d’Ivoire: ICC confirmation of Gbagbo and Blé Goudé acquittal another disappointment for victims of post-election violence
~ Joint call for Brazzaville journalist’s release
~ The US just set ambitious offshore wind power targets – what will it take to meet them?
~ City dwellers gained more access to public spaces during the pandemic – can they keep it?
~ What can you do with unwanted holy cards and Grandma's religious statues? Well, that depends
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter