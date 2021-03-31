Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Alleged Child Offender on Death Row

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Abdullah al-Huwaiti © Private (Beirut) – A Saudi man on death row could be executed even though he was 14 at the time of the alleged crime and his conviction followed a grossly unfair trial, Human Rights Watch said today. His case will be transferred next to the Supreme Court in Riyadh for a final ruling. While Saudi authorities announced an end to the death penalty for children for certain crimes in 2018 and applied this retroactively to previous cases in 2020, the death penalty remains a possible punishment for the type of crime Abdullah al-Huwaiti is accused of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


