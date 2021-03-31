The US just set ambitious offshore wind power targets – what will it take to meet them?
By Erin Baker, Professor of Industrial Engineering applied to Energy Policy, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Matthew Lackner, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, University of Massachusetts Amherst
To increase renewable energy use, the Biden administration wants the US to go from seven offshore wind turbines today to enough to power 10 million homes within a decade.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 31, 2021