Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What can you do with unwanted holy cards and Grandma's religious statues? Well, that depends

By Kayla Harris, Librarian / Archivist at the Marian Library, Assistant Professor, University of Dayton
Sarah B. Cahalan, Director of the Marian Library, University of Dayton
The mass production of religious items such as rosaries and holy cards poses a problem for the curators of religious artifacts at libraries and museums. How do you dispose of unwanted donations?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


