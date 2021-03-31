Genomic surveillance: What it is and why we need more of it to track coronavirus variants and help end the COVID-19 pandemic
By Alexander Sundermann, Clinical Research Coordinator & DrPH Student in Epidemiology, University of Pittsburgh
Lee Harrison, Professor of Epidemiology, Medicine, and Infectious Diseases and Microbiology, University of Pittsburgh
Vaughn Cooper, EvolvingSTEM Founder and Executive Director; Professor of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, University of Pittsburgh
The US lags in testing coronavirus samples from COVID-19 patients, which can help track the spread of the virus and the emergence of new variants. But labs are ramping up this crucial surveillance.
Wednesday, March 31, 2021