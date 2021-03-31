Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Genomic surveillance: What it is and why we need more of it to track coronavirus variants and help end the COVID-19 pandemic

By Alexander Sundermann, Clinical Research Coordinator & DrPH Student in Epidemiology, University of Pittsburgh
Lee Harrison, Professor of Epidemiology, Medicine, and Infectious Diseases and Microbiology, University of Pittsburgh
Vaughn Cooper, EvolvingSTEM Founder and Executive Director; Professor of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, University of Pittsburgh
Share this article
The US lags in testing coronavirus samples from COVID-19 patients, which can help track the spread of the virus and the emergence of new variants. But labs are ramping up this crucial surveillance.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Joint call for Brazzaville journalist’s release
~ The US just set ambitious offshore wind power targets – what will it take to meet them?
~ City dwellers gained more access to public spaces during the pandemic – can they keep it?
~ What can you do with unwanted holy cards and Grandma's religious statues? Well, that depends
~ Why parts of Good Friday worship have been controversial
~ How nonfungible tokens work and where they get their value – a cryptocurrency expert explains NFTs
~ Germany's strange nostalgia for the antebellum American South
~ 4 reasons why migrant children arriving alone to the US create a 'border crisis'
~ The end of the pandemic is coming – just don't set a date for the party
~ Moderna and Novavax – here's what new vaccines mean for the UK rollout and the end of lockdown
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter