An ancient San rock art mural in South Africa reveals new meaning
By David M. Witelson, PhD candidate, University of the Witwatersrand
David Lewis-Williams, Emeritus professor, University of the Witwatersrand
David Pearce, Associate professor, University of the Witwatersrand
Sam Challis, Senior research scientist, University of the Witwatersrand
The team from Wits University returned to a well-known ceiling panel in the Maloti-Drakensberg mountains, armed with new knowledge about the beliefs of the San people who made the paintings.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 31, 2021