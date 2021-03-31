Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why hydrogen energy has seduced a generation of politicians

By Tom Baxter, Honorary Senior Lecturer in Chemical Engineering, University of Aberdeen
Share this article
Hydrogen is often touted in the scientific and general media as a silver bullet for reaching net zero emissions. Such articles might include the following claims:

It’s the most common element on Earth.

It can be synthesised from electricity and water.

It can be stored and used to produce heat and electricity.

It provides energy without harmful CO₂ emissions as it burns to water.

When liquefied the energy per unit weight is superior to fossil fuels.

It can deliver power via a fuel cell.

It can be transported…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Joint call for Brazzaville journalist’s release
~ The US just set ambitious offshore wind power targets – what will it take to meet them?
~ City dwellers gained more access to public spaces during the pandemic – can they keep it?
~ What can you do with unwanted holy cards and Grandma's religious statues? Well, that depends
~ Why parts of Good Friday worship have been controversial
~ How nonfungible tokens work and where they get their value – a cryptocurrency expert explains NFTs
~ Germany's strange nostalgia for the antebellum American South
~ 4 reasons why migrant children arriving alone to the US create a 'border crisis'
~ Genomic surveillance: What it is and why we need more of it to track coronavirus variants and help end the COVID-19 pandemic
~ The end of the pandemic is coming – just don't set a date for the party
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter