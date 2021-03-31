Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Residential School Survivors' stories and experiences must be remembered as class action settlement finishes

By Cindy Hanson, Professor, Dept of Sociology and Social Studies, University of Regina
Curtis J Shuba, Research Associate, Sociology and Social Studies, University of Regina
Sidey Deska-Gauthier, Research Associate, Political Science, University of Guelph
The destruction of IAP residential school records and media reports that continually emphasize compensation will ensure that if remembered, the process will be remembered through a colonial gaze.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


