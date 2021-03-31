Schools urgently need to tackle rape culture by educating pupils about online world
By Tanya Horeck, Associate Professor in Film, Media & Culture, Anglia Ruskin University
Jessica Ringrose, Professor of the Sociology of Gender and Education, Institute of Education, UCL
Kaitlynn Mendes, Lecturer in Media and Communication, University of Leicester
After weeks of national discussions about women and girls’ safety, the term “rape culture” has made headlines again. This time it relates to widespread reports of sexual violence against teenagers in secondary education, some of which include Britain’s most prestigious fee-paying schools.
The revelations came after Everyone’s Invited, a website and Instagram page dedicated to giving students a platform…
- Wednesday, March 31, 2021