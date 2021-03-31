Ancient southern Kalahari was more important to human evolution than previously thought
By Benjamin Schoville, Senior Lecturer in Archaeology, The University of Queensland
Jessica von der Meden, PhD candidate, University of Cape Town
Robyn Pickering, Senior lecturer, University of Cape Town
Wendy Khumalo, Student, Department of Geological Sciences, University of Cape Town
The Kalahari is a huge expanse of desert in southern Africa, stretching across Botswana and into the northernmost part of South Africa’s Northern Cape province.
It’s in the Northern Cape that we studied and described a new archaeological site, Ga-Mohana Hill, for research just published in Nature.
Our international team, made up of researchers from South Africa, Canada, the UK, Australia and Austria, has
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 31, 2021