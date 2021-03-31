Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ancient southern Kalahari was more important to human evolution than previously thought

By Benjamin Schoville, Senior Lecturer in Archaeology, The University of Queensland
Jessica von der Meden, PhD candidate, University of Cape Town
Robyn Pickering, Senior lecturer, University of Cape Town
Wendy Khumalo, Student, Department of Geological Sciences, University of Cape Town
Share this article
The Kalahari is a huge expanse of desert in southern Africa, stretching across Botswana and into the northernmost part of South Africa’s Northern Cape province.

It’s in the Northern Cape that we studied and described a new archaeological site, Ga-Mohana Hill, for research just published in Nature.

Our international team, made up of researchers from South Africa, Canada, the UK, Australia and Austria, has


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Joint call for Brazzaville journalist’s release
~ The US just set ambitious offshore wind power targets – what will it take to meet them?
~ City dwellers gained more access to public spaces during the pandemic – can they keep it?
~ What can you do with unwanted holy cards and Grandma's religious statues? Well, that depends
~ Why parts of Good Friday worship have been controversial
~ How nonfungible tokens work and where they get their value – a cryptocurrency expert explains NFTs
~ Germany's strange nostalgia for the antebellum American South
~ 4 reasons why migrant children arriving alone to the US create a 'border crisis'
~ Genomic surveillance: What it is and why we need more of it to track coronavirus variants and help end the COVID-19 pandemic
~ The end of the pandemic is coming – just don't set a date for the party
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter