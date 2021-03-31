Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Germany: New Policy to Champion LGBTI Rights Abroad

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A participant at a feminist protest on international women’s day in Munich, Germany on 8 March 2020.  © 2020 ddp images/Sipa USA via AP Images (Berlin) – The German government has pledged to do more to uphold the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) people abroad, Human Rights Watch said today. The commitment is included in its multifaceted strategy for foreign policy and development cooperation, adopted on March 3, 2021. Among its many goals, the LGBTI Inclusion Strategy aims to further Germany’s role in promoting LGBTI people’s rights…


© Human Rights Watch -


