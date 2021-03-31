A shocking statistical fact that will change the way you think about the gender pay gap
By Robert Breunig, Professor of Economics and Director, Tax and Transfer Policy Institute, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Yinjunjie Zhang, Research Fellow, Tax and Transfer Policy Institute, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Domestic violence committed on female partners in heterosexual couples occurs significantly more frequently when the woman earns more than the man — according to our findings about 35% more often.
Our research linking domestic violence to gender income balance is a world first.
We are astounded by the strength of the association.
The following graph tracks the probability of partner violence reported by women…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 31, 2021