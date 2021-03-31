Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US State Department Re-Commits to Reporting on Reproductive Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about the release of the 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices at the State Department in Washington, March 30, 2021.  © 2021 AP/AFP Pool/Mandel Ngan Today, the US State Department released its annual Country Reports on Human Rights. While this year’s edition once again lacks reporting on key reproductive rights around the world, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that addendums will be added to address the previous deletion of these sections and that the State Department would work to ensure these issues…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Hong Kong: the judicial ordeal of Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai
~ Septuagenarian journalist’s cellmates in Cameroon have Covid-19
~ A shocking statistical fact that will change the way you think about the gender pay gap
~ Poland: Escalating Threats to Women Activists
~ Uzbekistan: Independent Blogger Attacked
~ The price of dissent: Women and political activism in Vietnam
~ Another family law review, another shrug. Why conduct time-consuming inquiries if they go nowhere?
~ Prince Harry’s critics have a point: woke capitalism is no solution
~ Where is Australia at with the COVID vaccine rollout? Our interactive shows how we compare with the rest of the world
~ Iraq weapons inspections: here's what experts learned about their effectiveness in three decades
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter