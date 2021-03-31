Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan: Independent Blogger Attacked

By Human Rights Watch
(Berlin) – Unidentified assailants brutally attacked an independent blogger who has publicly defended lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights outside his home in Tashkent, Uzbekistan late on March 28, 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. The blogger, Miraziz Bazarov, had publicly called for the decriminalization of consensual same-sex conduct. He was hospitalized with a concussion, fractured bones, and internal bruising. The police have opened a criminal investigation but blamed Bazarov for instigating events that day. Click to expand Image Miraziz Bazarov at a hospital…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


