We can't close schools every time there's a COVID outbreak. Our traffic light system shows what to do instead
By Fiona Russell, Senior Principal Research Fellow; paediatrician, The University of Melbourne
Archana Koirala, Paediatrician and Infectious Diseases Specialist, University of Sydney
Asha Bowen, Head, Skin Health, Telethon Kids Institute
Margie Danchin, Associate Professor, University of Melbourne, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Sharon Goldfeld, Director, Center for Community Child Health Royal Children's Hospital; Professor, Department of Paediatrics, University of Melbourne; Theme Director Population Health, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
We need a layered strategy — depending on the amount of community transmission – to ensure the response isn't the same every time with each snap lockdown: to close schools. Here's how to do it.
- Tuesday, March 30, 2021