The WHO report into the origin of the coronavirus is out. Here's what happens next, says the Australian doctor who went to China
By Dominic Dwyer, Director of Public Health Pathology, NSW Health Pathology, Westmead Hospital and University of Sydney, University of Sydney
We need to re-analyse data from China and look further afield if we are to have a more complete picture of what happened in 2019. Just keep the politics out of it.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 30, 2021