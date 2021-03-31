Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prince Harry’s critics have a point: woke capitalism is no solution

By Carl Rhodes, Professor of Organization Studies, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
Prince Harry's new job as a 'chief impact officer' is all about individual empowerment, when what the world needs are systemic solutions.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Another family law review, another shrug. Why conduct time-consuming inquiries if they go nowhere?
~ Where is Australia at with the COVID vaccine rollout? Our interactive shows how we compare with the rest of the world
~ We can't close schools every time there's a COVID outbreak. Our traffic light system shows what to do instead
~ How New Zealand's healthcare system is failing people with osteoarthritis
~ The WHO report into the origin of the coronavirus is out. Here's what happens next, says the Australian doctor who went to China
~ Seriously ugly: here's how Australia will look if the world heats by 3°C this century
~ Sure they’re comfortable, but those leggings and sports bras are also redefining modern femininity
~ Democracy has always been fragile in Southeast Asia. Now, it may be sliding backwards
~ Politicians have 'washed their hands' and blamed others since Jesus's crucifixion
~ How lockdown changed the sex lives of young adults – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter