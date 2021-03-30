Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Seriously ugly: here's how Australia will look if the world heats by 3°C this century

By Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, Professor, University of Queensland, The University of Queensland
Lesley Hughes, Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Macquarie University
Share this article
This is not an imaginary future dystopia. It's a scientific projection of Australia under 3℃ of global warming – a future we must both strenuously try to avoid, but also prepare for.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sure they’re comfortable, but those leggings and sports bras are also redefining modern femininity
~ Democracy has always been fragile in Southeast Asia. Now, it may be sliding backwards
~ Politicians have 'washed their hands' and blamed others since Jesus's crucifixion
~ How lockdown changed the sex lives of young adults – new research
~ NZ student accommodation is expensive and under-regulated — here are 10 ways to fix it
~ Ayn Rand-inspired 'myth of the founder' puts tremendous power in hands of Big Tech CEOs like Zuckerberg – posing real risks to democracy
~ When Neville Chamberlain tried to 'no-platform' the Yorkshire Post
~ Now they want to charge households for exporting solar electricity to the grid — it'll send the system backwards
~ Despair and hope; anger and optimism: The National 2021 highlights care in Australian art
~ Could microdosing be as good as yoga for your mood? It's not that big a stretch
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter