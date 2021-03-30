Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Now they want to charge households for exporting solar electricity to the grid — it'll send the system backwards

By Bruce Mountain, Director, Victoria Energy Policy Centre, Victoria University
Share this article
It’s come to this. The Australian Energy Markets Commission has produced a draft decision that will make households and small business with solar panels pay to inject their surplus production into the grid.

It suggests an annual charge of about A$100


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How lockdown changed the sex lives of young adults – new research
~ NZ student accommodation is expensive and under-regulated — here are 10 ways to fix it
~ Ayn Rand-inspired 'myth of the founder' puts tremendous power in hands of Big Tech CEOs like Zuckerberg – posing real risks to democracy
~ When Neville Chamberlain tried to 'no-platform' the Yorkshire Post
~ Despair and hope; anger and optimism: The National 2021 highlights care in Australian art
~ Could microdosing be as good as yoga for your mood? It's not that big a stretch
~ Homeless numbers set to rise again, but inquiry can be a turning point if we get smarter about housing people
~ Will new Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews bring a more compassionate approach?
~ Even after the rains, Australia's environment scores a 3 out of 10. These regions are struggling the most
~ Seriously ugly: here's how Australia will look if the world heats by 3℃ this century
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter