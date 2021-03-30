Even after the rains, Australia's environment scores a 3 out of 10. These regions are struggling the most
By Albert Van Dijk, Professor, Water and Landscape Dynamics, Fenner School of Environment & Society, Australian National University
Marta Yebra, Associate Professor in Environment and Engineering, Australian National University
Shoshana Rapley, Research assistant, Australian National University
New research shows nature started its long road to recovery in 2020 – especially in NSW and Victoria. But overall conditions across large swathes of the country remain poor.
- Tuesday, March 30, 2021