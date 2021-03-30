Seriously ugly: here's how Australia will look if the world heats by 3℃ this century
By Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, Professor, University of Queensland, The University of Queensland
Lesley Hughes, Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Macquarie University
This is not an imaginary future dystopia. It's a scientific projection of Australia under 3℃ of global warming – a future we must both strenuously try to avoid, but also prepare for.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 30, 2021