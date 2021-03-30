Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Music recommendation algorithms are unfair to female artists, but we can change that

By Christine Bauer, Assistant Professor of Human Centred Computing, Utrecht University
Andrés Ferraro, PhD Candidate, Information and Communication Technologies, Universitat Pompeu Fabra
These days, more and more people listen to music on streaming apps – in early 2020, 400 million people were subscribed to one. These platforms use algorithms to recommend music based on listening habits. The recommended songs might feature in new playlists or they might start to play automatically when another playlist has ended.

But what the algorithms recommend is not always fair. In a new study we showed…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


