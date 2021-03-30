Tolerance.ca
Does coffee burn more fat during exercise? What the evidence tells us

By Neil Clarke, Assistant Professor in Sport and Exercise Science, Coventry University
Coffee, green tea and other caffeinated drinks are a popular way to start the morning. Not only does it give many people a much-needed boost, but caffeine can also help when it comes to fitness. Studies show it can help people exercise harder and for longer, and even perform better. And recently, a study conducted at the University of Granada reported that consuming caffeine half an hour before aerobic exercise can actually help people burn fat.

In the study,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


