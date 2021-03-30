Tolerance.ca
Israeli election: Mansour Abbas emerges as possible first Arab kingmaker in nation's history

By John Strawson, Honorary Professor of Law and Co-director of the Centre on Human Rights in Conflict., University of East London
For Israel, this has been the “no change, all change” election. No change in that the result appears inconclusive – just like the three previous elections. It’s also all change, as we are seeing the beginnings of the political normalisation between Jews and Arabs for the first time since the state was created in 1948.

© The Conversation -


