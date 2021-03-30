Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous communities should dictate how $1 billion infrastructure investment is spent

By Kerry Black, Assistant Professor and Canada Research Chair, Integrated Knowledge, Engineering and Sustainable Communities, University of Calgary
Share this article
We finally have a chance to get it right.

For the first time in history, Canada has launched a $1 billion investment dedicated to First Nations, Métis and Inuit infrastructure. The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) is establishing the Indigenous…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Post-Magufuli, will Tanzania review its repressive online content regulations?
~ Music recommendation algorithms are unfair to female artists, but we can change that
~ Online translators are sexist – here's how we gave them a little gender sensitivity training
~ Does coffee burn more fat during exercise? What the evidence tells us
~ Israeli election: Mansour Abbas emerges as possible first Arab kingmaker in nation's history
~ Huge volcanic eruption didn't cause climate change and mass extinction 140 million years ago
~ Lebanon: Tripoli Detainees Allege Torture, Forced Disappearance
~ Jordan: Yemeni Asylum Seekers Deported
~ Rwanda: Arrests, Prosecutions over YouTube Posts
~ IMF: Scant Transparency for Covid-19 Emergency Loans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter